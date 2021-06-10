SCSU’s Camp Daniels ‘lives again’ in Elloree; 1890 Research and Extension Center celebrated

Many of those in attendance were former campers at Camp Daniels.

Dr. Louis Whitesides, vice president and executive director of 1890 Programs, was among the former 4-H club members who attended Camp Daniels.

“This is really a big deal, more than you actually know,” Whitesides said.

Whitesides said people have been asking him about Camp Daniels over the last few years.

“If you think about the countless lives that the old facilities on these grounds have actually touched, it’s just immeasurable,” Whitesides said.

He noted that 3,500 people gathered at the site for the original opening in 1949, saying the campsite was a safe space for minorities and the less fortunate.

“We want to bring that back. We want to make sure all of our kids have a safe space for one, a place that they can put all their problems down, and come out here and just be a kid, enjoy the grounds, enjoy the camp and take something away,” Whitesides said.

Harry Daniels, who the camp is named for, served as the state supervisor of the Negro Agricultural Extension Work for S.C. State, known then as South Carolina State College.