SCSU’s Berry elected VP of S.C. Speech & Hearing Association

South Carolina State University’s Dr. Jessica Berry has been named vice president for higher education for the South Carolina Speech & Hearing Association (SCSHA).

Berry is acting chair of SC State’s Department of Speech Pathology & Audiology, where she also is graduate coordinator and an assistant professor.

“I hope to help students foster an interest in service within the profession by encouraging their participation in the state association initiatives,” Berry said. “I look forward to continuing to keep abreast of certification standards and other standards that affect training to ensure that the future speech language pathologists in our state are informed and prepared.“

The vice president of higher education serves as a representative to the SCSHA Executive Board for a two-year term. Berry is tasked with keeping the board up to date on changes in certification standards and other standards that affect the academic and clinical training of students, as well as practicing speech-language pathologists and audiologists.

She is further responsible for communication to programs regarding SCSHA events and opportunities and for promoting ethical practice.

Berry joined SC State as an adjunct professor in 2015 before becoming an assistant professor in 2017. She has been acting chair of the Department of Speech Pathology & Audiology since March 2020.

She received her bachelor’s degree in communication sciences and disorders from Winthrop University in 2008, her master’s degree in speech pathology and audiology from SC State in 2010, and her doctorate in communication sciences and disorders from Louisiana State in 2015. She is a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.

She is the author of “The Little Gullah Geechee Book: A Guide for the Come Ya,” a book available on Amazon.

