SCSU remembers alumna killed in 2015 Charleston church mass shooting

South Carolina State University President Alexander Conyers asks the campus community to join him in reflecting on the life of alumna Sharonda Coleman-Singleton.

Seven years have passed since Coleman-Singleton was killed alongside eight other worshipers in the racially motivated mass shooting at Mother Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church on June 17, 2015.

“The Rev. Coleman-Singleton was a beloved member of the SC State family,” said Conyers, who attended the university with Coleman-Singleton in the late 1980s. “We join her family in remembering her character and the light she brought to her church family, her students and all who knew her.

“Her tragic loss compels the SC State community to reflect on the fragility of life and the still-urgent need for education and understanding about race in America,” he said.

A mother to three children, Coleman-Singleton was a part-time minister at Mother Emanuel. She worked as a speech pathologist at Goose Creek High School, where she was also the girls track coach.

Coleman-Singleton completed her bachelor’s degree in speech language pathology from SC State in 1991. At SC State, she was a champion hurdler and a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. She was posthumously inducted into the SC State Bulldog Athletics Hall of Fame in 2017.

She went on to receive a master’s degree in communications sciences and disorders from Montclair State University in 1993. She continued her studies in speech-language pathology at Nova Southeastern University.

