SCSU releases new Spring Commencement guidelines, expands attendance

Due to increased vaccination and testing protocols, along with updates from the CDC and S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster, South Carolina State University President James E. Clark has approved new protocols for Spring Commencement exercises set for Friday, May 7.

With COVID-19 safety protocols remaining in place, the president approved the following changes:

• Students will be allowed to march across the stage.

• The number of available tickets has been increased from 5 up to 10 per graduate.

• All 2020 returning graduates who registered to participate in the commencement ceremony will be seated on the field with the May 2021 prospective graduates (registration is closed).

• All graduates must assemble in SHM by 4 p.m. on Friday, May 7.

For the event to be successful, graduates and guests must adhere to CDC guidelines:

• Masks will be required for all in attendance.

• Family members will be seated in five-member pods.

• SC State will maintain social distancing between pods.

• Temperature checks will be conducted.