SCSU receives funds to improve digital literacy

South Carolina State University is one of 22 historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) to receive the PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Digital Enablement Award for $10,000.
The award has been given to the university’s Accounting Program within the College of Business. The funds will be used to help increase the digital literacy of students, faculty and staff by enhancing their understanding of how technology and digital applications are used to increase workflow and productivity in the workplace.
The award will be used to develop and implement an Introduction to Technology and Digital Applications in Business course and several workshops. The objectives of the digital project are to:
• Engage faculty, students, staff and the general community in the use of PwC’s Digital Fitness App to increase their digital fitness score through knowledge of digital topics, such as design thinking, data analytics, data modeling and collection, cybersecurity and video gaming.
• Enhance the mindset and behavior of faculty, staff and students to learn how the use of digital technology can enhance workflow and increase productivity in the workplace.
• Enhance skills in several digital applications, such as spreadsheets, word processing, data analytics and presentation software, with emphasis on these tools and functions for information management and decision making.
More than ever, employers expect graduates to be aware of technological tools that are available to help businesses operate more efficiently. Employers also expect graduates to have proficiency in the use of digital resources.
“The most frequent feedback we have gotten from recent graduates and employers is that students need more technology skills. This award is a great opportunity for us to enhance the technology skills that are needed to be competitive in the 21st-century workforce,” said Dr. Barbara Adams, dean of the College of Business and chair of the Department of Accounting, Agribusiness and Economics.
PwC is a global accounting firm that provides assurance, tax and consulting services committed to diversity and providing resources and opportunities for students at HBCUs.
For more information about the Digital Enablement Project, contact Chaundra Mikell Yudchenko at cmikell1@scsu.edu.
