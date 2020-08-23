SCSU receives funds to improve digital literacy

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

South Carolina State University is one of 22 historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) to receive the PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Digital Enablement Award for $10,000.

The award has been given to the university’s Accounting Program within the College of Business. The funds will be used to help increase the digital literacy of students, faculty and staff by enhancing their understanding of how technology and digital applications are used to increase workflow and productivity in the workplace.

The award will be used to develop and implement an Introduction to Technology and Digital Applications in Business course and several workshops. The objectives of the digital project are to:

• Engage faculty, students, staff and the general community in the use of PwC’s Digital Fitness App to increase their digital fitness score through knowledge of digital topics, such as design thinking, data analytics, data modeling and collection, cybersecurity and video gaming.

• Enhance the mindset and behavior of faculty, staff and students to learn how the use of digital technology can enhance workflow and increase productivity in the workplace.