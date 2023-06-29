South Carolina State University has received an $8.7 million “NextGen” grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to prepare students for careers in food, agriculture, natural resources and human sciences.

This project will develop an academy at S.C. State and Alabama A&M University to expose approximately 40 middle school students, 400 high school students and 45-90 minority undergraduate students to careers at the USDA and in the food, agriculture, natural resources and human sciences professions.

The goal is to establish a direct pipeline to employment opportunities in the USDA and those professions.

If the goal is met, a minimum of 485 students will know about and actively pursue such careers.

Dr. LaToya Johnson, an S.C. State assistant professor of family and consumer sciences, is the project’s co-principal investigator alongside fellow S.C. State alumna Dr. Ethel Jones, chair of family and consumer science at AAMU.

"I am very honored that my project was funded by the USDA's National Institute of Food and Agriculture,” Johnson said. “There were 175 projects submitted, and to have one of the 33 projects selected is a very humbling experience.

“With this project, I will have the opportunity to recruit and retain students to the College of Agriculture, Family and Consumer Sciences with the hopes that they will pursue careers in food, agriculture, natural resources and human sciences in addition to the USDA.”

S.C. State President Alexander Conyers said, “I congratulate Dr. Johnson and her colleagues on this monumental achievement that will improve both South Carolina and Alabama’s ability to thrive in food, agriculture, natural resources and human sciences.

“The USDA is a crucial partner as we develop the College of Agriculture, Family and Consumer Sciences into the research and workforce development powerhouse we know it can be.”

S.C. State’s five-year grant is part of the USDA’s $262.5 million investment in higher education institutions to foster the next generation of diverse agricultural professionals across the nation.

NIFA’s “From Learning to Leading: Cultivating the Next Generation of Diverse Food and Agriculture Professionals Program” (NextGen) program is funded by the Inflation Reduction Act.