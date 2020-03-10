SCSU 1890 program gets $2M-plus grant for scholarships

The South Carolina State University 1890 Research and Extension Program has received a grant designed to increase the number of qualified professionals who will lead in the food, fiber, agriculture and human sciences fields.
The research and public service program received $2.25 million to support the newly developed Agriculture Innovation Scholarship Program.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture and National Institute of Food and Agriculture awarded the grant to fund the scholarship initiative.
Over a four-year period, S.C. State 1890 will award $562,500 each year in scholarships.
For successful consideration, potential applicants must be first-time freshmen or transfer students with less than 25 credit hours.
A minimum 2.8 GPA is required to apply for the scholarship. Applicants must have a minimum SAT score of 900 or a minimum ACT score of 17.
You have free articles remaining.
Additionally, prospective scholars must pursue degrees in the following program areas: agribusiness, family and consumer sciences with specialization in child development or nutrition and food management.
“We are excited to unveil the 1890 Agriculture Innovation Scholarship Program,” said Dr. Louis Whitesides, executive director of 1890 Research and Extension. “The scholarship is designed to alleviate the financial burden of students and their families. It is the vision of 1890 Research and Extension to support the academic journey of students who show promise as future leaders in agriculture, food, fiber and human sciences. We simply want to enable our students to succeed in college and in their professions.”
As part of the program, students will receive personalized professional development assistance including mentoring, preparation for internships and career readiness counseling.
Director of Student Development Dr. Christopher C. Mathis and USDA 1890 Program Liaison Travis Johnson will work to connect scholarship recipients to potential internship opportunities with USDA agencies once students have completed their freshmen year.
Scholars may be eligible for one of two scholarship opportunities. Recipients may be awarded up to $10,000 per year for four years or $5,000 per semester to cover tuition, fees and books or recipients will receive a one-time scholarship of up to $5,000 or $2,500 per semester.
Students must have a FAFSA on file with the university. When applying for financial aid, students should use the university’s code 003346. Interested students may apply to S.C. State University online at scsu.edu.