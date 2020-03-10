SCSU 1890 program gets $2M-plus grant for scholarships

The South Carolina State University 1890 Research and Extension Program has received a grant designed to increase the number of qualified professionals who will lead in the food, fiber, agriculture and human sciences fields.

The research and public service program received $2.25 million to support the newly developed Agriculture Innovation Scholarship Program.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture and National Institute of Food and Agriculture awarded the grant to fund the scholarship initiative.

Over a four-year period, S.C. State 1890 will award $562,500 each year in scholarships.

For successful consideration, potential applicants must be first-time freshmen or transfer students with less than 25 credit hours.

A minimum 2.8 GPA is required to apply for the scholarship. Applicants must have a minimum SAT score of 900 or a minimum ACT score of 17.

Additionally, prospective scholars must pursue degrees in the following program areas: agribusiness, family and consumer sciences with specialization in child development or nutrition and food management.