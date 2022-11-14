 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SCSU program focuses on Patent and Trade Resource Center

Jennifer Groff

Groff

 COURTESY SCSU

Jennifer Groff, a representative from the Patent and Trade Resource Center at Clemson University, will speak Tuesday, Nov. 15, in South Carolina State University’s Intellectual Properties for Social Change Series.

The discussion, sponsored by S.C. State’s Business, Environment, Communications and Transportation Institute, will begin at 4 p.m. in Belcher Hall’s third-floor development room.

The Intellectual Properties for Social Change Series is a new opportunity for S.C. State students, faculty and professional staff to explore intellectual property rights, contemporary examples of IP for social change, IP protection, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and the U.S. Copyright Office.

PTRCs are a nationwide network of public, state and academic libraries that are designated by the USPTO to disseminate patent and trademark information and to support the diverse intellectual property needs of the public.

When accessing the patent and trademark information at a PTRC with the help of a trained specialist, one can determine if someone else has already patented an invention or obtained a federal registration for a trademark on goods or services.

These trained specialists may also help one with specific questions regarding the patent and trademark processes, but they will not provide legal advice.

