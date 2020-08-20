SCSU professors get tenure, promotion

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

At a recent special called meeting of the South Carolina State University Board of Trustees, a handful of faculty members were approved for tenure and promotion.

Dr. Shanora Glymph-Brown was promoted from assistant professor of biology to associate professor with tenure.

Dr. Ashley Evans-Knowell was promoted from assistant professor of biology to associate professor with tenure.

Dr. Young-Gyun Kim was promoted from associate professor of computer science to professor.

Provost Dr. Learie Luke presented the recommendations to the board for action.

After trustees approved the motion, board chairman Rodney Jenkins told Luke, “Congratulate them on our behalf.”

