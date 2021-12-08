SCSU professor to perform for Red Cross volunteers

South Carolina State University Professor Ursula O. Robinson is donating a dose of her comedy to American Red Cross volunteers.

“This show is important to me because I know what it is like to serve others in a time of crisis, and that is exactly what the Red Cross does for the world,” Robinson said. “This offer to share my gift of comedy is a gift to me. I love people, and I love making them smile. It is at the heart of why I do what I do.”

Robinson, director of S.C. State’s Drama Program and advisor to the Henderson Davis Players theatre troupe, will be one of three performers delivering virtual standup comedy to entertain volunteers this week.

“Comedy came out of finding a way to express my frustrations at the world around me,” she said. “Acting can help you find your voice in other areas of your life. Let the Drama Program open the door to finding your voice.”

Robinson has toured on the Good News Tour with Davyne, a rapper and motivational speaker, and has opened for Akintunde, an international comedian and writer. She also has shared her comic skills online via social media and Zoom, as well as at churches and schools.

“Laughter is medicine to the soul, and right now our souls need some healing,” she said.

Robinson’s show will be streamed Saturday, Dec. 11, at 2:30 p.m.

For more information about the show and volunteers, contact Genice S. Bailey at the American Red Cross at genice.bailey@redcross.org or 803-251-6076.

