SCSU professor receives S.C. Humanities grant
Dr. Alison Mc Letchie, assistant professor in the Department of Social Sciences, received a $7,400 grant from South Carolina Humanities for a media education series titled “Colors of Film.”

The grant is designed to help participants examine the dynamic media landscape in terms of type and delivery; role of media in their lives; and equip them with tools for interpretation and consumption.

Dr. Mc Letchie is a Class of 2000 alumna of South Carolina State University, with a bachelor of science degree in psychology. She went on to earn the M.A. degree in anthropology and certificate in museum management in 2003 and a Ph.D. in sociology in 2013, all from the University of South Carolina. Her current research explores faculty experiences at HBCUs, Caribbean Catholic music and social, educational, occupational, economic and geographic mobility of Reconstruction-era lawmakers.

This grant was developed in conjunction with two experts in the field: Omme-Salma Rahemtullah, an adjunct film and media lecturer at the University of South Carolina, and Mahkia Greene, a media educator and filmmaker.

The series includes two media literacy workshops on Sept. 15 and Oct, 6, and two public film screenings; Burning Cane on Sept. 22, and Recorder: The Marion Stokes Project on Sept. 29. All programs start at 5:30 p.m. and are free and open to all students, faculty, staff and members of the public. Registration is required and COVID protocols will be strictly enforced.

Anyone interested in learning more may contact Mc Letchie at amcletch@scsu.edu.

090221 scsu mc letchie.jpg

Mc Letchie
