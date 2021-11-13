SCSU professor appears in ‘Hightown’; episode on Starz on Sunday night

Ursula O. Robinson doesn’t just teach. She does.

The South Carolina State University drama professor appears as “Chenise” in the next episode of “Hightown,” a crime drama series in its second season on the Starz cable channel.

“This was a very interesting and wonderful experience for me,” Robinson said. “I had to speak with a Jamaican accent. I worked with a dialect coach who was also working on the ‘Power III’ series.

“I was excited to play this role because I not only had a chance to be in a gritty and suspenseful television show, but I had the chance to do an accent.”

Production on the season’s fifth episode, “Dot Dot Dot,” began when the TV industry opened back up after the first COVID-19 shutdown.

“I had to be sequestered for five days before I was allowed on the set,” Robinson said. “After a negative COVID test, I was fitted for costumes and the next day I was on the set.”

The “Hightown” role marked the second time this year Robinson was featured for national audiences. She also appeared in the movie, “Lady of the Manor,” which debuted in mid-September.

Robinson said, “I want my students to see that this is possible for you.