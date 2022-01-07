SCSU prof.: Poitier ‘created pathways’

As news of trailblazing actor Sidney Poitier’s death arrived Friday, South Carolina State University’s drama program coordinator said Poitier moved mountains and opened doors that impacted actors of every nationality.

“As an African American actor, he created pathways that allowed us to be seen as qualified and competent artists who could play characters that were not stereotypes of our culture,” Professor Ursula Robinson said.

“I just watched a movie this weekend where he played a sophisticated cowboy. His portrayal of the character was finessed with a slightly different kind of class and grace that elevated the status of the character in the story.

“That is Sidney Poitier,” she said. “He could make artistic water become delectable, fine artistic wine.”

Poitier, a two-time Academy Award honoree, died Thursday evening at age 94.

Robinson considered Poitier an inspirational hero.

“For me, the contributions of Poitier as an artist and global citizen have had a remarkable impact on my view of the art of acting,” she said. “He was one of my early heroes. He was different but he was always believable and captivating.”

The Bahamian-raised actor rose to international prominence in the 1950s and 1960s, as he took on thought-provoking roles.

In 1964, he became the first Black man to win an Oscar for Best Actor in “Lilies of the Field,” in which he starred as a handyman helping nuns build a chapel.

To Robinson, Poitier’s most significant role was Dr. John Prentice, a widowed physician engaged to a white woman in 1967’s “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner.”

“He will always be the hero of the United States because when he came to dinner in the movie ‘Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner,’ the world had to sit down and eat with this charming and handsome man,” Robinson said. “He served us a dinner of broken barriers and dead ideas of Blackness, and America ate the meal and opened their eyes.”

Robinson noted Poitier’s influence on drama, via his Tony-nominated work on stage in “A Raisin in the Sun.”

It was reported that he had a disagreement with the writer, Loraine Hansberry, about whose story was being told in the play.

“He always had strong convictions about his art and the world around him,” Robinson said. “I always bring up this argument when I introduce this play to my students. It is a great example of the impact of the actor on a performance but also a great discussion starter about the protagonist of the play.

“Who owns the story once it leaves the hands of the playwright?”

