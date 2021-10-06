SCSU probes network outage; university working to ensure employees are paid on time

“Every state has different laws. South Carolina is one of those states that doesn't give us a definitive time on when we must notify clients if we found that PII, personal identification information, was disclosed,” he said.

“Now there's a federal law that talks about HIPAA. If medical records are exposed, then we have 60 days by federal law to notify our customers. With the Social Security numbers, things like that, I know our faculty, our staff and our students are very concerned about that. Hopefully, we will have this investigation completed this week so we will know what we need to do,” the president continued.

"Most state's laws state 45 to 60 days after the breach that you must notify clients if it was possible that the information was breached. … I know that most states it’s 45 days, but we want to do and we will do better than that just as soon as we find that information. Certainly it’s of grave concern to all of us. So just thank you for your patience,” he said.

During the meeting, S.C. State Faculty Senate President Dr. David Staten asked, “Given that we’re still having some trouble with our technology and internal systems, is there any chance of any of that impacting the next payroll that’s coming up in about seven or eight days or so?”