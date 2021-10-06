SCSU probes network outage; university working to ensure employees are paid on time

South Carolina State University is continuing to investigate the cause of an outage in its electronic communications network, which has been restored, President Alex Conyers said Wednesday.
“I do want to thank everyone for their patience during the past 11 days that we've been without many of our services. We're continuing to investigate that with all the appropriate authorities. I want to thank my IT team for immediately deploying,” Conyers told trustees during a board meeting.
S.C. State recently discovered a security incident that impacted the availability of certain systems within its computer network.
University officials secured digital assets within the computer network and commenced an investigation.
“Luckily for us, we found out almost immediately that a breach had occurred because, although it was on a Sunday, our finance team was in working and found it. The entire department team immediately … shut everything down to prevent any further disclosure” Conyers said.
“We're certainly tracking all of the state laws, the federal laws, but we need to do better than that. I'm just up on email myself a couple of days ago. So I will get a letter out to faculty, staff and students outlining exactly where we are,” he said.
Conyers said the university is working to determine if anyone’s personal information was compromised.
“Every state has different laws. South Carolina is one of those states that doesn't give us a definitive time on when we must notify clients if we found that PII, personal identification information, was disclosed,” he said.
“Now there's a federal law that talks about HIPAA. If medical records are exposed, then we have 60 days by federal law to notify our customers. With the Social Security numbers, things like that, I know our faculty, our staff and our students are very concerned about that. Hopefully, we will have this investigation completed this week so we will know what we need to do,” the president continued.
"Most state's laws state 45 to 60 days after the breach that you must notify clients if it was possible that the information was breached. … I know that most states it’s 45 days, but we want to do and we will do better than that just as soon as we find that information. Certainly it’s of grave concern to all of us. So just thank you for your patience,” he said.
During the meeting, S.C. State Faculty Senate President Dr. David Staten asked, “Given that we’re still having some trouble with our technology and internal systems, is there any chance of any of that impacting the next payroll that’s coming up in about seven or eight days or so?”
University Controller Brenda Walker said, “It has impacted payroll, I will say that. But I will say we’re already making contingency plans.
“We will produce a payroll, we’re just going to have to do it a little bit differently than what we’ve been used to doing, but we’re already in talks with IT, HR, of course the payroll office about how it is we’re going to get that next payroll produced to make sure that it gets paid timely.”
The university has reported that anyone with problems or additional technical needs should email helpme@scsu.edu.
