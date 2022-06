South Carolina State University will hold an inauguration ceremony for President Alexander Conyers on Sept. 30, the university announced Wednesday.

Conyers, an S.C. State alumnus, is the 13th president of the institution. He is a retired U.S. Army colonel.

He was named vice president for strategic alliances and initiatives at S.C. State in April 2021.

He became acting president in July 2021. Conyers was named interim president that August.

Trustees selected him to be president in April.

