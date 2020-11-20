SCSU president signs new contract; Clark to receive $195,000 a year, plus benefits

South Carolina State University trustees unanimously approved a new contract with university President James E. Clark on Friday.

"The board values its working relationship with President Clark and this administration," board Chairman Rodney C. Jenkins said in a release.

"We are committed to working together and supporting this president so that we can complete our mission to make S.C. State University the best it can be,” he said. “It's so important that we keep our institution strong because S.C. State is the way forward for so many students who might otherwise not go to college."

The contract negotiated by Clark and the board members includes a two-year term with an option to extend for an additional two years based on Clark's achievement of a set of performance benchmarks that align with the university's strategic plan.

Clark will receive an annual salary of $195,000, as set by the State of South Carolina, plus benefits, including health and life insurance, annual leave, sick leave and an automobile.

The university will also provide $50,000 in a discretionary fund for the president's use in cultivating business and community partnerships, tickets to university athletic events and $25,000 to renovate certain university spaces.