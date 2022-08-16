SCSU president issues housing update

South Carolina State University has the capacity to house all students who need campus residency, according to a statement released by President Alexander Conyers on Tuesday.

The university may not be able to accommodate a student’s first location choice, he said. To check into residence halls, a student must have satisfied all financial obligations, including housing fees, for the fall semester.

S.C. State’s Office of Residence Life & Housing successfully placed all qualified students who were on campus awaiting housing assignments on Monday, the statement said.

The office continued to place students who had met the requirements on Tuesday, and expects to resolve all other requests in short order.

“It is imperative that any student who has not checked into his or her residence hall contact the Office of Residence Life & Housing as soon as possible,” the statement said.

SC State encouraged all returning students to complete their housing requests and satisfy their financial obligations as early as possible over the summer. The deadline was Aug. 1, but S.C. State continued to receive and process housing requests after the deadline, which led to some delays in assignments.

Contact numbers for the Office of Residence Life and Housing are available at scsu.edu/update-sc-state-provides-alternative-contact-numbers-for-key-offices.