SCSU president announces security measures

South Carolina State University President Alexander Conyers announced heightened security measures for this week’s homecoming activities, including:

Additional sworn officers from state and local law enforcement agencies who will work alongside campus police and guards.

A clear bag policy at homecoming events in Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center and Oliver C. Dawson Stadium.

Metal detectors at entrances to SHM and the stadium.

Random vehicle checks at campus entrances.

While these measures already were in place, Conyers on Wednesday emphasized the need for diligence following an off-campus incident in which an S.C. State student sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The incident occurred in the vicinity of Russell Street at a location not affiliated with S.C. State.

Conyers spoke with both the student and her mother at a hospital early Wednesday morning.

As a result of the incident:

Conyers and other university administrators are conducting another review of every scheduled Homecoming event to include a detailed risk assessment analysis and make any safety adjustments deemed necessary.

As he did Aug. 22 after a similar situation, Conyers met Wednesday with city and county officials, including law enforcement, to discuss ways to mitigate safety concerns in the areas adjacent to the campus.

The president met again Wednesday with student leaders to stress the importance of making safe choices both on and off campus – with specific reference to off-campus gatherings.

The Homecoming Concert on Friday evening in SHM will be restricted to students attending S.C. State and neighboring Claflin University.

Admission for the event will be $10 for S.C. State students and $20 for Claflin students.

Each student will be required to present a current, valid university ID. Photocopies or scanned images on smartphones will not be accepted. The clear bag policy will be strictly enforced.

Earlier this year, Conyers approved a program to add six campus safety officers (not sworn police officers) to assist the campus police department with functions while serving as additional eyes and ears.

Over the summer, S.C. State began implementing Conyers’ $1 million initiative to upgrade lighting and security technology, particularly around residence halls and classroom buildings.

The effort includes the installation of 700 cameras and 27 emergency call boxes across the campus. That process is ongoing, as new cameras are coming online on a frequent basis, and the university is utilizing them for increased safety on the campus.