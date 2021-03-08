SCSU pleased with SACSCOC visit

South Carolina State University officials believe a recent visit by the institution’s accrediting agency was successful.

“Thank you again to all of the faculty, the staff and the leadership for taking us through one of the best reaffirmation visits that we’ve had in a long time,” S.C. State trustee Doris Helms said during a report at the board’s March meeting.

The visit was made as part of the regular review of S.C. State’s accreditation by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.

Helms said Dr. Valerie Goodwin “did a tremendous job of leading the campus in that effort.” Goodwin is the university’s acting director of institutional effectiveness/quality enhancement plan.

“We have submitted all the documents that are necessary and the all the responses to the documents that came from SACS, and we are expecting to go before the national committee in December. I fully expect reaffirmation to occur. So thank you very much to the campus for doing such a fabulous job in our reaffirmation by SACSCOC,” Helms said.

She also reported that the university has made its transition to remote learning.