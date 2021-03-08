SCSU pleased with SACSCOC visit

South Carolina State University officials believe a recent visit by the institution’s accrediting agency was successful.
“Thank you again to all of the faculty, the staff and the leadership for taking us through one of the best reaffirmation visits that we’ve had in a long time,” S.C. State trustee Doris Helms said during a report at the board’s March meeting.
The visit was made as part of the regular review of S.C. State’s accreditation by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.
Helms said Dr. Valerie Goodwin “did a tremendous job of leading the campus in that effort.” Goodwin is the university’s acting director of institutional effectiveness/quality enhancement plan.
“We have submitted all the documents that are necessary and the all the responses to the documents that came from SACS, and we are expecting to go before the national committee in December. I fully expect reaffirmation to occur. So thank you very much to the campus for doing such a fabulous job in our reaffirmation by SACSCOC,” Helms said.
She also reported that the university has made its transition to remote learning.
“That was not an easy thing to do, but we have developed remote learning materials and remote learning teaching tool kits for both students and faculty,” Helms said.
She touted the good work being done by faculty and staff, including those in the university’s 1890 Research & Extension Program, where $3.2 million worth of scholarships exist.
“We have over $13 million in external funding coming in in grants. That’s almost double what it was a year ago. A lot of work is going on with the faculty, a lot of leg work and it is, of course, supported by the great staff that we have here at S.C. State,” Helms said.
Faulty Senate
Dr. David Staten, president of the university’s Faculty Senate, reported the faculty expressed several concerns in a series of questionnaires that the Faculty Senate launched.
“Faculty are really concerned just about their health and safety returning back to the campus in this COVID-19 environment,” Staten said.
There are also concerns about enrollment and, “making sure that the university is following its policies and procedures as it relates to hiring.”
Helms said the university should improve the marketing of its academic programs and strengths as part of its effort to boost enrollment.
“We need to market our academic programs to counselors, to prospective students, and I think it’ll go a long way to increasing our enrollment,” she said.
Other matters
The board approved just over 200 students who are eligible for graduation in May.
Trustees also approved a revision of master of business administration prerequisites for non-business majors.
“It will be a very popular curriculum for non-majors who want to have some sort of business degree,” Helms said.
The board also approved a new finance minor.
“This will allow anybody to take a finance minor … because finance now is part of a lot of things that we do in this world. So I think that this will be a very popular minor, well thought out,” Helms said.
The board additionally approved a revision to the undergraduate curriculum in accounting, agribusiness, business economics, marketing and management.
“All of these are essentially removing one general education elective and replacing it with two courses in Business Culture I and II, each one credit, and a three-credit course in technical and digital applications, which I think we would all agree is very important for the students who are going into the business arena at this time,” Helms said.
The board also approved a license agreement with Anthology, an accreditation management tool, which extends three years.
“The agreement is in excess of $250,000, which required a board vote,” Board Chairman Rodney Jenkins said following an executive session to address the matter.
Finance, administration and operations
Teare Brewington, vice president for finance and management, gave a summary report on finance, along with administration and operations.
According to preliminary unaudited figures ending Jan. 31, 2021, the university’s restricted operating budget had $55,820,628 in revenues and $38,789,746 in expenses, leaving a positive net operating income of $17,030,882.
The budget is based off a count of 2,172 students and a full-time equivalency, or FTE, of 1,945.
Unaudited figures have the university's total assets standing at $192,927,713 vs. total liabilities of $162,150,177, resulting in a positive net position of $54,046,875 as of Jan. 31.
Brewington said the university has received $9,790,091 in funding through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act as of Jan. 31.
She said approximately $6.6 million in additional CARES Act funding will be coming to the university but hasn’t been received yet.
“Those dollars are still pending at this time. Of that, another $2.3 million will go out in the future as cash grants to the students,” Brewington said, with another $4.46 million to be used for operating expenses.
While the university received $9,790,091 in CARES Act funding, it estimates $10,437,359 in actual expenditures and lost revenue from the coronavirus response.
Brewington said that the university is looking to make that up with the additional CARES Act funding and “some funding requests submitted to the state that will cover part of these dollars.”
Brewington said, “revenue shortfalls will be offset with the CARES dollars that are coming in.”
“That is an allowable use of those funds for revenue lost due to lower enrollment, decreased occupancy in the residence halls. So any budgeted revenue shortfalls will be covered by the CARES dollars as allowable. So with the addition of CARES funding, we are not projecting a deficit,” she said.
Also during her report, Brewington highlighted the university’s coronavirus response measures, including:
• The installation of more than 270 new wall-mounted hand sanitizer dispensers
• The delivery of 180 bottles of hydrolyte disinfectant for faculty to use in their classes
• The construction of more than 220 Plexiglas sneeze guards for service counters, lobbies, desks and offices.
“We did have our building readiness plan reviewed by MUSC. They provided the university with some feedback. We received very high marks as far as our impressive plan. … Both the student plan and the return-to-campus plan were reviewed,” she said.
Masks have been provided to every student and faculty and staff member.
Also during the finance presentation, Staff Senate President Sharon Wade-Byrd said membership continues to grow.
“We’ve moved from six members to now 50-plus. So we’re continuing to encourage staff to join the Staff Senate. The Staff Senate also resumed our monthly meeting series with President Clark. So we look forward to those meetings,” she said.
Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD.