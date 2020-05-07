SCSU plans virtual commencement; Clyburn to speak at May 31 event

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

South Carolina State University will hold its virtual spring commencement ceremony at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 31.

The university will confer degrees to nearly 400 graduates, and each graduate will be honored by having their name announced as their photo appears on the screen.

Congressman James E. Clyburn, an S.C. State alumnus, will deliver a pre-recorded commencement address.

"I am where I am today in large measure because of the experiences and relationships I had during my time as a student on the campus of South Carolina State," Clyburn said.

"We are experiencing some new realities, and this pre-recorded commencement address is reflective of some of the adjustments that are going to be necessary for quite some time to come. I am thankful that South Carolina State has made this adjustment that honors me with the privilege of addressing this year's graduating class," he said.

Clyburn met his late wife, Emily, at S.C. State.