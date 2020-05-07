SCSU plans virtual commencement; Clyburn to speak at May 31 event

South Carolina State University will hold its virtual spring commencement ceremony at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 31.
The university will confer degrees to nearly 400 graduates, and each graduate will be honored by having their name announced as their photo appears on the screen.
Congressman James E. Clyburn, an S.C. State alumnus, will deliver a pre-recorded commencement address.
"I am where I am today in large measure because of the experiences and relationships I had during my time as a student on the campus of South Carolina State," Clyburn said.
"We are experiencing some new realities, and this pre-recorded commencement address is reflective of some of the adjustments that are going to be necessary for quite some time to come. I am thankful that South Carolina State has made this adjustment that honors me with the privilege of addressing this year's graduating class," he said.
Clyburn met his late wife, Emily, at S.C. State.
"We worked throughout our lives to make this country's greatness accessible and affordable for all its citizens. That vision led Emily to do the kind of things throughout her life that incented S.C. State to honor her on several occasions, (by) awarding her an honorary doctorate, by renaming the Chestnut Street pedestrian overpass and establishing the Dr. Emily England Clyburn Honors College,” he said.
Information on how to access the virtual ceremony will be announced on Tuesday, May 26. Graduation will be available for viewing for one year following the initial virtual broadcast.
Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, the physical spring commencement has been postponed to ensure the health and safety of graduates, their families, friends and the university community. Graduates will be invited to participate in a physical commencement ceremony at a later date, in the safest way possible.
"This is a special graduating class that will always be remembered as the students who completed their degrees in spite of the global COVID-19 pandemic, a sudden move to remote learning, along with many other challenges," said university Provost Dr. Learie B. Luke.
"These resilient students have persisted and are leaving the hallowed halls of S.C. State University to become lawyers, educators, school superintendents, scientists, entrepreneurs, speech pathologists, military officers and so much more. These graduates will be entering a world whose economy has been upended by the novel coronavirus. However, I am convinced that they are well prepared to meet the challenge of an uncertain world with Bulldog tenacity and pride. Congratulations, and best wishes for the future," he continued.
