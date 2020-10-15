SCSU plans fundraising; capital campaign, other initiatives under development

Bellamy said, “Our database holds somewhere in the neighborhood of about 27,000 alumni worldwide. ... So imagine if we had all 27,000 really engaged. So that is a part of our mission, is to actually go out and work with the alumni association, work through these other relationships that we have to really identify those people and to bring them back into the fold to support the university.”

She also reported that the university has a new website and the Institutional Advancement office will be helping to form a special committee to drive the creation of web content “and bring that all together once we have identified a vendor.”

The IA office has also been promoting the university’s distance learning capabilities amid the pandemic.

Bellamy also reported that she will move forward with the creation of a Board of Visitors.

“We’re going to continue to vet it for the particulars, the responsibility of the members, expectations, their roles, bylaws ... all of the above and, of course, to make sure that we are in line with all legal and SACSCOC standards,” Bellamy said.

S.C. State National Alumni Association