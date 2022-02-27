SCSU plans curriculum review

South Carolina State University is planning on conducting its first curriculum review since 2007.

“I think a thorough curriculum review is really necessary at this time to make sure that we have the right majors to attract students and to make sure that our students have a pathway to their future,” Academic Affairs Committee Chairperson Dr. Doris Helms said during a Feb. 3 meeting of the board of trustees.

Provost Dr. Frederick Evans is scheduled to update trustees at their next meeting on how the university is going to go about the general education review and curriculum review.

Helms reported that Dr. Evelyn Fields, acting dean of the College of Education, Humanities and Social Sciences, informed the committee that an educational leadership self-study has been completed in preparation for reaccreditation through the Council for the Accreditation of Teacher Education, or CATE.

“We have to have our education programs accredited by CATE. ... According to Dr. Fields, we’re in good shape,” Helms said.

Helms noted the general education class review is needed.

“The requirements for SACS (Southern Association of Colleges and Schools) are only 30 hours. Many of our programs have more than 40 hours of gen ed associated with them. One way to strengthen our majors is to remove some of the gen ed requirements so that we can put in additional courses within the major that will strengthen those majors,” she said.

Helms said Dr. Harriet Roland, dean of the Dr. Emily England Clyburn Honors College, spoke with the committee about starting an honors-by-contract course option. It would be a mechanism for honors students to explore a specialized area of interest, and to do so at an honors level, even if an honors course is not being offered in that particular subject.

“We’ve suggested that she take that back to the education policy committee to see whether they would allow us to move forward with that kind of innovative work. She also talked about looking at a capstone course for honors in addition to the capstones that you typically find in the major that would consist of an honors thesis," she said.

Helms reported that the university has been reaccredited through SACS and is now required to submit a monitoring report, which is being prepared.

“That reports looks primarily at an assessment of the ability of students to report what they’re actually doing in their classes. ... It has to be put in by September,” she said.

Helms also reported that Dr. Diane Bruce, the university's retention manager, will be putting more focus on sophomores.

“Most of the work we’ve been doing so far has been concentrated on looking at freshmen, but her data indicates that we need to pay some attention to what is going on with our sophomores. ... If we are to increase enrollment, we have to increase retention,” she said.

Faculty Senate

Faculty Senate President Alexander Thierry reported that new officers include himself as president, Dr. Reginald Williams as vice president and Dr. Audrey McCrary-Quarles as parliamentarian.

He said raising faculty concerns will be among the duties of the Faculty Senate.

“Some of that includes COVID and the communication on protocols and guidance, availability of class resources and materials, technology upgrades occurring and those that are still needed,” he said.

Thierry continued, “We will always continue to push for shared governance. We will push for faculty and student safety; enhancing faculty morale, which also does include continuing the salary study, and working with administration on improving the salary of the professors.”

“For far too long, the faculty have been left out of decisions made about appointments and even allowed input on the hiring of the president of the university. We hope that as the process for selecting the next president of South Carolina State University occurs, the faculty’s voice is heard and that we are included in that process,” he said.

Thierry continued, “This is the same request that we have in all facets of administration of the university. The voice of the faculty needs to be heard, and we must be used not only as a voice, but also as a resource to move the university forward.”

