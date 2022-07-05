SCSU photography professor to deliver public lecture

Maggie O’Hara, a South Carolina State University assistant professor of art, has been invited to deliver a virtual lecture discussing her artistic photography as a part of the Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh’s Virtual Programming.

The free talk is scheduled for 4 p.m. Thursday, July 7, via Zoom and is open to the public.

“Musings of / My / Self / As Muse” is an opportunity for the artist to explain how ideas come together to comprise her work. As an artist who has been her own primary subject for the better part of a decade, O’Hara explores the significance of self-portraiture in many contexts and situations.

For free registration for the event, visit the registration website at https://members.carnegiemuseums.org/site/Ticketing?view=Tickets&id=81719.

O’Hara’s works and the media she uses function so that the performances are directed at a disembodied viewer, the camera lens, which functions as a surrogate audience.

In her work, the camera is also a performer, acting as a third eye.

She says the work collapses any distinction between documentation, art object and art act. Art and the artist are inextricably interconnected, even when the audience sees only an artifact, a relic of the performance itself.

O’Hara says the body is a vessel for emotional experience, just as photographs and videos become relics of performances. The work explores ideas of interconnectedness between the physical body and experiences of psychological balance and imbalance while proposing the possibility of fulfillment through the indeterminate.

For more information on the event, visit the Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh’s website at: https://members.carnegiemuseums.org/site/Calendar?id=81719&view=Detail.

For more information about O’Hara and her work, visit her website at: www.maggiemullinohara.com.

