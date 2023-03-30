South Carolina State University has entered into an agreement with AT&T to upgrade the campus telephone system this spring.

The agreement includes plans to install AT&T’s Hosted Voice Service solution, which uses cloud-based Voice Over IP technology along with an extensive service plan.

The university reports the current analog telephone system is approaching the end of its life and is expensive to maintain because it is hard to get technical support or parts.

“This update is essential for South Carolina State University to effectively communicate with all of our stakeholders, including students, parents, alumni and the community,” President Alexander Conyers said.

“It also will facilitate better interaction between faculty and staff members as we go out about the business of helping students achieve success,” he said.

Additionally, the project will replace all of S.C. State’s 700 analog telephones with new digital phones and maintain over 110 hard-wired fax and security lines throughout the university.

According to Salim Jan, a project manager from consulting firm Branchville Inc., which is working in collaboration with AT&T, benefits of the new system include:

• Reduction in maintenance costs.

• The ability to use rich features, such as mobility where the user is not tied to a desk phone, email integration, call queues and conferencing.

• Integration of S.C. State’s emergency notification plan.

• The availability of 24-7 service.

• Fostering a better learning and student interaction environment.

AT&T also will perform a review of the university's broadband, Wi-Fi and fiber infrastructure systems.

S.C. State has engaged Branchville Inc. to conduct assessments of the university’s IT projects in development, existing systems and software, and the University Computing and Information Technology Services division’s organization and capabilities.

The goal of the audit is to enhance technology to help attract, teach, retain and graduate more students. The university has committed $5 million in initial capital funding to shore up the IT infrastructure, including the AT&T phone partnership.

“The university's infrastructure is one of the oldest in South Carolina, and this capital investment represents S.C. State leadership's commitment to improving the students’ educational experience,” said Dr. Gerald Smalls, S.C. State’s vice president for finance and administration and chief financial officer.