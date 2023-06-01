Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Following a series of pilot tests in April, a new internet-based telephone system is being installed at South Carolina State University.

“The university installed 20 pilot telephones in mid-April successfully,” said Dr. Gerald Hubbard Smalls, S.C. State’s vice president for finance and administration and chief financial officer.

“The pilot telephones have been operational since installation and provided feedback for ongoing deployments,” Smalls said.

Last week, AT&T and S.C. State installed 215 more voice over IP telephones in eight administration and academic buildings, including those necessary for communication with parents and students about such key functions as admissions, enrollment, finances, registration and emergencies.

They included Belcher Hall, Moss Hall Annex, Dawn Center, Lowman Hall, Moss Hall, Ko W.G. Donma Administration, Nance Hall and Crawford-Zimmerman.

This week, AT&T and S.C. State are installing another 145 phones on the campus.

“As the project moves forward, all telephone operations are being monitored, and any reported issues are mitigated,” Smalls said.

All phones are scheduled to be fully operational by Aug. 1 in preparation for the 2023 -2024 academic year.

The project is replacing 700 existing telephones with new digital phones and will maintain the operability of over 110 hard-wired analog fax and security lines throughout the university campus.

The change was necessary because the previous telephone system was approaching the end of its life, causing widespread communication issues both externally and internally.

In early February, S.C. State signed a contract with AT&T to supply the university’s internet-based telephone system.

The phone system is part of a larger effort to improve S.C. State’s information technology.

S.C. State has engaged Branchville Inc. to assess IT projects in development, existing systems and software, and the University Computing and Information Technology Services division’s organization and capabilities.

The university has committed $5 million in initial capital funding to shore up the IT infrastructure, including the AT&T phone partnership.