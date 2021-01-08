SCSU partners with electronics giant Samsung

South Carolina State University has signed a memorandum of understanding with Samsung Electronics America, Inc.

The partnership agreement formally recognizes the Samsung STEM Scholars program aimed at preparing S.C. State students for careers in STEM-related fields.

“We are thrilled about this commitment being made by Samsung Electronics America,” S.C. State University President James E. Clark said.

“Establishing this partnership with Samsung is in alignment with S.C. State's goal of transformation through collaboration. This institution is committed to partnering with corporations to provide students with access and affordability to education that will allow our students to compete in a technology-driven world,” he said.

Under the two-year agreement, Samsung will award $150,000 in scholarships to qualified students.

Students will also be exposed to educational and training opportunities, including internships and career mentoring with Samsung, which has had a large presence in South Carolina since establishing its manufacturing facility in Newberry County in 2017.