SCSU partners with electronics giant Samsung

South Carolina State University has signed a memorandum of understanding with Samsung Electronics America, Inc.
The partnership agreement formally recognizes the Samsung STEM Scholars program aimed at preparing S.C. State students for careers in STEM-related fields.
“We are thrilled about this commitment being made by Samsung Electronics America,” S.C. State University President James E. Clark said.
“Establishing this partnership with Samsung is in alignment with S.C. State's goal of transformation through collaboration. This institution is committed to partnering with corporations to provide students with access and affordability to education that will allow our students to compete in a technology-driven world,” he said.
Under the two-year agreement, Samsung will award $150,000 in scholarships to qualified students.
Students will also be exposed to educational and training opportunities, including internships and career mentoring with Samsung, which has had a large presence in South Carolina since establishing its manufacturing facility in Newberry County in 2017.
“At Samsung, we are committed to realizing our global vision of ‘Together for Tomorrow! Enabling People’ by supporting inspiring young minds to pursue studies and careers in science, technology, engineering and math and fulfill their true potential,” said Ann Woo, senior director of Corporate Citizenship at Samsung Electronics America.
“As part of our ongoing commitment to the communities in South Carolina, we are honored to partner with South Carolina State University to establish a scholarship program that supports students in pursuing STEM degrees and helping them in their academic journey,” Woo said.
Students selected to participate in the Samsung STEM Scholars program must have a declared major in the College of Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics and Transportation. They must also have a 3.0 GPA, be enrolled full-time and must successfully complete a background check.
According to S.C. State University trustee and alumnus Hamilton R. Grant, who was instrumental in coordinating the two parties, the agreement made between S.C. State and Samsung Electronics America Inc. is a historic partnership that will have a positive impact on students.
“As the cost of higher education increases, every scholarship dollar assists students with staying in school and making it across the stage at graduation. Thank you, Samsung, for intentionally investing in our historically Black colleges and universities," Grant said.