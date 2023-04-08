South Carolina State University is part of a nine-member national University Transportation Center studying the vulnerabilities of cybersecurity associated with transportation systems.

Led by Clemson University, the National Center for Transportation Cybersecurity and Resiliency is funded by a five-year grant at $4 million per year from the U.S. Department of Transportation. The center will continuously monitor and address the vulnerabilities of cybersecurity associated with transportation cyber-physical-social systems.

According to the USDOT, TCPSS uses computations and communication embedded in and interacting with physical processes to add new capabilities to transportation systems.

The National Center for Transportation Cybersecurity and Resiliency is slated to identify challenges and threats across transportation modes, geographies and applications and to develop advanced cybersecurity strategies and solutions for multimodal transportation.

The SC State team consists of transportation and cybersecurity experts in the College of Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics and Transportation: Dr. Judith Mwakalonge, principal investigator, and co-investigators Dr. Nikunja Swain. Dr. Jagruti Sahoo, Dr. Kim Young, Dr. Biswajit Biswal, Dr. Cynthia Davis and Dr. Ivan Radev.

Clemson University’s Dr. Mashrur Chowdhury is the consortium’s director.

Along with Clemson and SC State, consortium members are:

Benedict College

Florida International University

Morgan State University

Purdue University

University of Alabama at Tuscaloosa

University of California at Santa Cruz

University of Texas at Dallas.

DOT invests in the future of transportation through its UTC Program, which awards and administers grants to consortia of colleges and universities across the United States. The UTC Program advances the state-of-the-art in transportation research and technology and develops the next generation of transportation professionals. The congressionally mandated program has been in place since 1987 to help address the nation’s ever-growing need for the safe, efficient, and environmentally sound movement of people and goods.

Each UTC is a consortium of two-year and four-year colleges and universities that come together to form a unique center of transportation excellence on a specific research topic. Together, they advance U.S. technology and expertise in the many disciplines comprising transportation through education, solutions-oriented research and technology transfer, and the exploration and sharing of cutting-edge ideas and approaches.