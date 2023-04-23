Being a student orientation leader at South Carolina State University requires sacrifices, particularly giving up free time to orient new students to campus life.

On Wednesday, the SOLs also sacrificed their faces.

They spent the afternoon on the Student Plaza taking whipped cream pies to their faces to promote 2023 Fall Semester registration to returning students. At $2 per smash, the event also raised money for SOL T-shirts and other supplies.

Gabriel Million, outgoing president of the SOL organization, said the event was billed as “Connect 4,” which allowed students to pie the SOLs, have pictures taken in a photo booth, meet their academic coaches from SC State’s Student Success and Retention/Trio Programs and register for classes.

“This week is SOL Week at SC State,” Million said. “We started off with an interest meeting on Monday to bring in new Student Orientation Leaders, because we have several people graduating.”

Interest from students who wanted to join the SOL organization was high.

“We had a slammed house,” added Sharmaine Simmons, SOL vice president. “We made about 150 applications, and before the end of the night, we ran out.”

Wednesday’s event also had high participation, and Simmons said several students took advantage of the opportunity to register.

“We wanted to incorporate the coaches because we work under SSRP and we want to make sure everything is on track for the students,” Simmons said. “So, I was very happy and satisfied when our coaches agreed to come out here.”

Along with providing campus tours to prospective students and their families and conducting orientation for incoming classes, SOLs volunteer at campus events throughout the school year and act as resources for new students on an ongoing basis.

Simmons, a professional English major who intends to one day obtain her teaching license, said her experience as an SOL has been amazing.

“I am a completely different person from when I arrived here at SC State,” she said. “It’s really pushed me out of my comfort zone and highlighted my leadership skills. Now, I’m able to lead large crowds. I think it is preparing me for the classroom.”

Million served as the organization’s chaplain his first year as an SOL and then as vice president for two terms before taking on the presidency this year.

“I came to SC State in the fall of 2019, and I just saw how much of an impact the SOLs had on us as a freshmen class,” he said. “I wanted to continue that legacy on.

“It’s been wonderful. It’s a privilege being a student orientation leader. Some of the freshmen call me ‘uncle,” some of them call me ‘cousin,’ and they talk to me when they need advice.”