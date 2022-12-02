SCSU opens $5.3M center; 1890’s Research & Education Center in Charleston

CHARLESTON – South Carolina State University 1890 Research & Extension officially opened its newest community outreach facility, the Coastal Region Research & Education Center, in downtown Charleston on Thursday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“As I think about what this building means, I can think of no better place to erect a building and plant our flag so that the community knows that South Carolina State is present – so that the community knows after 125 years South Carolina State University still epitomizes that Bulldog tenacity,” S.C. State President Alexander Conyers said.

“And Charleston, South Carolina, will allow us to do that,” he said.

Located at 35 Lee St., the Coastal Region Research & Education Center boasts breathtaking views of the Cooper River and the iconic Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge, according to the university.

Federal funds, through the U.S. Department of Agriculture, supported the construction of the $5.3 million facility.

The nearly 15,000-square-foot structure includes:

• A food demonstration lab.

• A computer lab.

• A classroom.

• A flexible multipurpose room.

• A leadership training board room.

• Offices with a featured collaborative workspace.

Dr. Louis D. Whitesides, vice president and executive director for S.C. State 1890 Research & Extension, said the facility would not have come to fruition without cooperation between S.C. State and the City of Charleston to ensure that the region’s people have a place to take advantage of lifelong learning opportunities.

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg was among the dignitaries who spoke at Thursday’s grand opening and noted the city’s role in providing the 0.4 acres on which the center stands.

“We made you a pretty good deal, Mr. President,” Tecklenburg said, addressing Conyers. “This is land that was donated by the City of Charleston for $1 to S.C. State for this facility to be right here in Charleston.

“We are going to enrich lives and community right here – S.C. State coming to Charleston – I am so excited and honored.”

S.C. State Board of Trustees Chairman Douglas D. Gantt said his heart beamed with pride at the Coastal Region Research & Education Center’s opening.

“The moment embodies the spirit upon which South Carolina State University was founded – to empower individuals, families and communities to improve their quality of life,” Gantt said. “This facility represents more than stone and mortar.”

The chairman said the center will offer students who walk its hall a foundation for building better lives by way of S.C. State 1890’s youth development programs.

“Likewise, the facility will be the ideal space for our small minority agribusiness partners to receive training and technical assistance that will help to increase profits,” Gantt said. “The facility will also be a place where individuals and families can come to gain hands-on experience in preparing healthy and nutritious foods.”

Like all S.C. State 1890 facilities around the state aiding communities in South Carolina, the Coastal Region Research & Education Center will be a resource for the City of Charleston and the surrounding communities served by S.C. State 1890 extension agents.

The Coastal Region is among seven regional areas through which S.C. State 1890 serves the citizens of the state.

S.C. State 1890 Research & Extension provides services that focus on:

• Expanding the state’s nearly $50 billion agriculture industry.

• Sustaining the state’s natural resources.

• Preparing leaders through 4-H youth development initiatives.

• Strengthening families and communities through health and wellness.

• Increasing opportunities of economic development, particularly for small businesses.

• Exposing youths and their families to advanced educational and or career opportunities in the food and fiber industries.