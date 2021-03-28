SCSU online event to focus on vaccination efforts in African Americans

An online health seminar will address “The Impact of the COVID-19 Vaccination on African American Communities” at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, via Zoom.

The one-hour event is part of the BAPS Community Health Series hosted by the South Carolina State University Department of Biological and Physical Sciences, the SiSters-In-STEM and SCSU Royal Court.

The event will allow students, faculty, staff and community members to engage with experts. In honor of Women's History Month, all panelists are extraordinary women, including public health professionals, scientists, medical professionals and a COVID-19 survivor.

Login information:

Meeting ID: 984 8000 5287

Passcode: 134976

For more information, contact Dr. Ashley Knowell, associate professor of biology/bioengineering science, at aevans10@scsu.edu.

