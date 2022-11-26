SCSU officials, Leadership Orangeburg meet

South Carolina State University’s Office of Enrollment Management met with Leadership Orangeburg recently about how the two entities can work together to increase enrollment and retention for the school, as well as build the city of Orangeburg.

“It’s important for our community leaders to understand the economic impact both S.C. State and Claflin have on the community. Not only do we bring current students into the community, but we also bring in their families and our alumni through events such as Homecoming and more,” said Dr. Manicia Finch, S.C. State’s vice president of Enrollment Management.

Finch asked members of Leadership Orangeburg to lend a helping hand to S.C. State by spreading the word about the institution.

In addition, she asked that when they see a student in the course of their day, that they thank the student for choosing a school in Orangeburg and for using their services.

“The chamber has several partnerships with S.C. State. S.C. State is one of our biggest contributors — that’s why we call it a community builder. Anytime the chamber is doing something, we always inform S.C. State,” said James McQuilla, president of the Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce.

Leadership Orangeburg is an organization under the Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce dedicated to grooming up-and-coming leaders whose organizations or companies belong to the chamber.

“The main thing we need to learn is how to not only work together, but we need to learn that everything must function together,” McQuilla said. “We hope that the leaders will commit themselves to figuring out how they can participate with other entities, not just their own.

“We tend to work and live in silos. Leadership Orangeburg gives the leaders a better understanding of how we are connected and how we need to remain connected.”

For more information on the Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce, visit orangeburgchamber.com.