SCSU offers vaccination incentives, COVID dashboard

Mckie said the fate of on-campus classes and activities rests with students.

“Homecoming is really in our hands,” Mckie said. “It’s up to us as a student body. If you want Homecoming, then we know what we are up against. We have to get vaccinated. We have to get tested and wear our masks. If not, there’s no homecoming.”

SC State requires all students and employees to be tested for COVID-19 biweekly regardless of vaccination status and requires everyone – all students, employees and visitors – to wear face coverings indoors and in group settings.

Also, SC State has developed an online COVID-19 dashboard available to the campus community and the public.

“The dashboard is important because we want to keep the Orangeburg community and our families informed about the state of COVID-19 on the South Carolina State University campus,” Conyers said. “Orangeburg County keeps us informed about the spread of the virus locally, and we owe it to the community to do the same.

“Our parents and students also have a need to stay informed,” he said. “Transparency is key for all of us as we work together to mitigate the spread of the virus.”