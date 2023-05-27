Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

South Carolina State University’s College of Graduate and Professional Studies will offer its summer aquatic program to all S.C. State students, faculty and staff and the Orangeburg community in sessions from June 5 to July 27.

The aquatic program will run in three sessions:

• Session 1, reserved for large swimming groups and camps, June 5-9 and June 12-16.

• Session 2, swim lessons, groups and recreational/lap swim, June 19-22 and June 26-29.

• Session 3, swim lessons, groups and recreational/lap swim, July 10-14, July 17-20 and July 24-27.

Swim lessons are $80 per session and $20 for recreational and lap swim sessions.

S.C. State faculty, staff and students do not have to pay for recreational/lap swim.

Registration begins Monday, June 5, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Swim lessons for youth 4 to 17 will be held from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday. Adult swim lessons will be held from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.

Faculty, staff and community recreational/lap swim will be held from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday. S.C. State recreational/lap swim will be held 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.

Payments are to be made at the cashier’s office (Crawford Zimmerman, Room 108) prior to attending sessions. The Cashier's Office is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays.

Only money orders or cash are accepted for payment. After making payment, email a copy of the receipt, name of program participant, preferred email address and phone number to Dr. Crystal Nixon at cnixon@scsu.edu.