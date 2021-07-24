SCSU offering free art workshop for teens

South Carolina State University’s I.P. Stanback Museum and Planetarium will offer a virtual workshop providing four days of activities in drawing and painting to high school-age students next week.

Delivered via Zoom from 2-5 p.m. each day, the Summer STREAMing Workshop runs Monday, July 26, through Thursday, July 29.

This program is offered at no cost to the public. However, class size is limited to a maximum of 15 participants on a first-come, first-served basis.

The I.P. Stanback’s Summer STREAMing workshop is designed for students ages 14-17.

It supports a return to school by offering a program that combines the appreciation of the visual arts, discursive writing and concept integration.

STREAM is an acronym for science, technology, reasoning (and critical thinking), engineering, aesthetics (a combination of art, awareness, and psychology) and mathematics.

The first two days will be devoted to drawing and development of students' use of descriptive narrative. The second two days will explore ekphrastic painting (a literary description of or commentary on a visual work of art).