SCSU offering free art workshop for teens

South Carolina State University’s I.P. Stanback Museum and Planetarium will offer a virtual workshop providing four days of activities in drawing and painting to high school-age students next week.
Delivered via Zoom from 2-5 p.m. each day, the Summer STREAMing Workshop runs Monday, July 26, through Thursday, July 29.
This program is offered at no cost to the public. However, class size is limited to a maximum of 15 participants on a first-come, first-served basis.
The I.P. Stanback’s Summer STREAMing workshop is designed for students ages 14-17.
It supports a return to school by offering a program that combines the appreciation of the visual arts, discursive writing and concept integration.
STREAM is an acronym for science, technology, reasoning (and critical thinking), engineering, aesthetics (a combination of art, awareness, and psychology) and mathematics.
The first two days will be devoted to drawing and development of students' use of descriptive narrative. The second two days will explore ekphrastic painting (a literary description of or commentary on a visual work of art).
Instructors include Dr. Frank C. Martin II and noted art educator John G. Wright.
Registration for students must be completed online at https://36l91wi.eventbrite.com with the consent of a parent or legal guardian. Enrollment in the program automatically includes parental consent and permission to use still photographic images of all student enrollees engaged in Summer Workshop activities for promotional and educational purposes.
Summer STREAMing is presented jointly with the Hampton County Arts Initiative and the Skipp Pearson Foundation. The program is made possible through a generous donation provided by Sidney and Jacquelyn Fulton.
Students who require assistance with obtaining art supplies must immediately contact the I.P. Stanback staff or the Pearson Foundation at 803-400-1879 or email Dr. Frank C. Martin II at fmartin@scsu.edu.