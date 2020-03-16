SCSU, OCtech, others make coronavirus announcements

South Carolina State University, Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College and others made announcements Monday on how the coronavirus will affect their operations.
S.C. State
The South Carolina State University campus is closed.
While face-to-face classes on campus will not take place, students will resume coursework remotely.
Essential employees and those whose presence is deemed necessary by their division heads should report to work.
Faculty should execute alternative remote teaching methods beginning March 23.
All university-related travel is suspended until April 5. Exceptions may be granted only through the high-risk travel appeal process previously established.
Students currently on extended spring break should not return to campus.
Only students who have extenuating circumstances will be allowed to return to or remain on campus following spring break.
Students may obtain approval by completing a request to remain on campus form. Forms should be submitted online by noon Thursday. A decision will be emailed to the requestor within 24 hours.
For more information, call 803-533-3675, 803-516-4792 or email SCSUHOUSING@scsu.edu
OCtech
The campus of Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College will be closed to students and the public until March 31.
Beginning Wednesday, March 18: online classes will continue, hybrid/FLEX classes will shift to completely online, traditional/face-to-face classes will shift to online and any classes with a laboratory or clinical component will have the lecture portion delivered online.
A schedule will be posted at a later date that will allow students to make up labs and clinicals or online work missed due to limited internet access.
Summer and fall registration will begin April 1.
Students needing to purchase textbooks or other supplies from the bookstore should email the bookstore at hightowerk@octech.edu before 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, to arrange to purchase and pick up needed course materials.
YMCA
The Columbia-area YMCAs, including the Orangeburg facility, remain open. However, to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the Y is suspending several programs and access to portions of the facilities.
The YMCAs will operate their wellness facilities, swimming pools (for lap swim and family swim), locker rooms and school-aged childcare. School-aged childcare will continue through Wednesday, March 17.
The YMCA announced the following postponements through March 30: all YMCA sports programs, all group exercise programs (aquatics and land-based), swim team practices and meets, swim lessons, preschool, ChildWatch, basketball courts, steam rooms and saunas,
End Racism Day
The “End Racism Day” event scheduled for Thursday, March 19, has been cancelled.
Calhoun County Council
The Calhoun County Council meeting scheduled for March 23 and the work session scheduled for March 25 have been cancelled.