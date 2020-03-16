SCSU, OCtech, others make coronavirus announcements

OCtech

The campus of Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College will be closed to students and the public until March 31.

Beginning Wednesday, March 18: online classes will continue, hybrid/FLEX classes will shift to completely online, traditional/face-to-face classes will shift to online and any classes with a laboratory or clinical component will have the lecture portion delivered online.

A schedule will be posted at a later date that will allow students to make up labs and clinicals or online work missed due to limited internet access.

Summer and fall registration will begin April 1.

Students needing to purchase textbooks or other supplies from the bookstore should email the bookstore at hightowerk@octech.edu before 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, to arrange to purchase and pick up needed course materials.

YMCA

The Columbia-area YMCAs, including the Orangeburg facility, remain open. However, to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the Y is suspending several programs and access to portions of the facilities.