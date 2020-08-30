SCSU nutrition program honors aspiring dietitians

• Pass a national examination administered by the Commission on Dietetic Registration

The work environments of RDs or RDNs include hospitals, clinics, and other health-care facilities, sports nutrition industries, corporate wellness programs and other food and nutrition-related industries.

The university's Nutrition and Food Management Program has announced that 100 percent of its 2020 graduates have applied to an accredited and supervised practice program and were accepted.

Gordon and Udonsi have made a lasting impression on leaders of the program, due to their dedication as students, and now, graduates, as they continue their journey to becoming experts in the field of dietetics.

Gordon, a native of Lexington, received a bachelor of science degree in nutrition and food management from SC State in May. For the past six years, she has worked for the Lexington Medical Center in West Columbia, where she realized she could combine her love for cooking with her passion for nutrition. Gordon graduated from Lexington High School and attended Midlands Technical College. She later transferred to SC State University to pursue her dream career as a registered dietitian.