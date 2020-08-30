SCSU nutrition program honors aspiring dietitians

South Carolina State University is currently the only historically Black college or university in the state that offers a nutrition program that is nationally accredited by the Accreditation Council for Education in Nutrition and Dietetics.
ACEND is the accrediting agency for education programs that prepare students for careers in nutrition as registered dietitians, nutritionists and dietetic technicians.
The university's Department of Family and Consumer Sciences Nutrition and Food Management Program addresses nutrition as a method of prevention of many chronic diseases, as well as a treatment. The department is recognizing two of its recent graduates, Sabrina Gordon and Esther Udonsi, who have excelled in the nutrition program and are on the pathway to becoming registered dietitians.
A registered dietitian (RD) or registered dietitian nutritionist (RDN) is a food and nutrition expert who has met the following criteria:
• Complete a minimum of a bachelor's degree at a U.S. regionally accredited university or college or foreign equivalent, and coursework through an ACEND- accredited didactic program in dietetics or coordinated program in dietetics
• Complete 1,200 hours of supervised practice through an ACEND-accredited dietetic internship, coordinated program in dietetics or an individualized, supervised practice pathway offered through an ACEND-accredited program
• Pass a national examination administered by the Commission on Dietetic Registration
The work environments of RDs or RDNs include hospitals, clinics, and other health-care facilities, sports nutrition industries, corporate wellness programs and other food and nutrition-related industries.
The university's Nutrition and Food Management Program has announced that 100 percent of its 2020 graduates have applied to an accredited and supervised practice program and were accepted.
Gordon and Udonsi have made a lasting impression on leaders of the program, due to their dedication as students, and now, graduates, as they continue their journey to becoming experts in the field of dietetics.
Gordon, a native of Lexington, received a bachelor of science degree in nutrition and food management from SC State in May. For the past six years, she has worked for the Lexington Medical Center in West Columbia, where she realized she could combine her love for cooking with her passion for nutrition. Gordon graduated from Lexington High School and attended Midlands Technical College. She later transferred to SC State University to pursue her dream career as a registered dietitian.
In the fall of this year, Gordon will attend Viterbo University in La Crosse, Wisconsin, where she will complete her dietetic internship.
Udonsi, a native of Abuja, Nigeria, also earned a bachelor of science degree in nutrition and food management from SC State this year. She came to the U.S. in 2013 on a full scholarship to pursue her dream of playing basketball while going to school.
In 2015, she graduated from North Central Texas Academy in Granbury, Texas. She attended Western Texas College in Snyder, Texas, where she earned an associate degree in pre-medicine. After earning her associate degree, she transferred to SC State, where she played on the women's basketball team for two years. During her tenure at SC State, she was a member of the Dr. Emily England Clyburn Honors College, a member of the executive board of the Nutrition Association and was inducted into Kappa Omicron Nu.
She was accepted into the master of public/registered dietitian program at the University of North Carolina - Chapel Hill. Through the program this fall, Udonsi will be working toward a master's degree in public health, with a focus on becoming a registered dietitian.
