SCSU network recovery continues; ransomware attack under investigation

South Carolina State University says it continues to work through “campus communication difficulties,” a month after it was the victim of a ransomware attack.

“Class schedules, employee payroll and financial aid processes have not been interrupted,” the university said in a press release Wednesday.

“As of this date, we have no evidence to indicate that personal information was affected by this incident. The investigation is ongoing,” the release said.

The university says it has retained a cybersecurity firm which specializes in the forensic diagnoses of network issues.

Also, “state and federal law enforcement agencies are actively involved in the investigation, aimed at identifying the source of concern,” the release said.

S.C. State’s University Computer Information and Technology Division detected a security concern on Sept. 25, according to the university.

President Alex Conyers said earlier this month that the breach was discovered almost immediately and employees “shut everything down to prevent further disclosure.”

The university says the division has been working to bring systems back online.