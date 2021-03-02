SCSU names new alumni relations director

Davion Petty has been named director of alumni relations and annual funds at South Carolina State University.

Petty, who holds two degrees from SC State, is responsible for the development, management, and oversight of alumni outreach and building best-in-class engagement initiatives. He also oversees the annual fund communications, campaigns and giving programs that SC State alumni have with the university and other members of the SC State community.

“We are delighted to have Mr. Petty lead our Alumni Relations & Annual Funds efforts within the Office for Institutional Advancement in meeting our goals to honor the excellence of our graduates and to foster lifelong relationships with our students and alumni,” SC State President James E. Clark said.

Prior to his current role, Petty was public programs and development manager at SC State. He has a deep appreciation for the value of education and service to the community and considers SC State alumni among the university’s most important strengths.