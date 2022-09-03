SCSU names interim Title IX coordinator

Tyrrea L. Glover has been named interim Title IX coordinator/equal opportunity investigator at South Carolina State University.

The Title IX coordinator coordinates the university’s efforts to comply with its obligations under Title IX and the Title IX regulations. These responsibilities include coordinating any investigations of complaints received pursuant to Title IX and implementing regulations.

Glover has been a full-time criminal justice instructor at S.C. State since September 2018.

She received the 2020 Innovative Student Mentoring or Student Engagement and Support Award from the Division of Academic Affairs. She also serves on departmental committees in the Human Services Department, which is housed within the College of Graduate and Professional Studies.

An Orangeburg native, Glover earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration with a concentration in finance from Claflin University in 2012 and her Juris Doctorate from the Charleston School of Law in 2015.

She is a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., National Association of Blacks in Criminal Justice and the Academy of Criminal Justice Sciences.