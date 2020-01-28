{{featured_button_text}}

As the South Carolina State University 1890 Research & Extension Program continues to prepare for unprecedented growth, university leadership has hired its first-ever director of strategic initiatives, evaluation and engagement.

SCSU prepping for SACS review; December graduations may return

Lamin Drammeh, Ed.D., an experienced college administrator and strategic management professional, joined 1890 Research & Extension on Jan. 16.

Work begins on SCSU facility;1890 breaks ground on Charleston building

“I am excited to come home and work with 1890 under the … leadership of Dr. Whitesides,” Drammeh said. “As an organization, we are going to be B.O.L.D. 1890 is going to Believe, Observe, Learn and Do everything necessary to continue to develop the organization through strategic planning, which includes effective data analytics and management, accountability and reporting protocols for effective compliance, and increasing advocacy with the community of stakeholders.”

S.C. State names new 1890 director; Foster says Whitesides ‘a natural leader’

Drammeh has more than 20 years of experience spearheading initiatives and programs designed to develop students, faculty, institutions and communities. He has been recognized at local, state, national and international levels for his expertise in executive and instructional leadership, strategic planning, policy formulation, international education and curriculum development, collaborative partnerships and assessment and evaluation.

“Dr. Drammeh has a wide-ranging background in various strategic initiatives and has a vast amount of experience in managerial programming roles,” said Dr. Louis Whitesides, executive director of 1890 programs. “I have full confidence that he will direct and oversee the program’s organizational growth initiatives, which include expanding internationally and developing 1890 Research and Extension’s long-term sustainability.”

Want to get a whole lot more from TheTandD.com?

Drammeh returns to SC State University from Stillman College, where he served as vice president for strategic initiatives and executive director of the Stillman Foundation. Drammeh holds a bachelor’s, master’s and doctorate from SC State University.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments