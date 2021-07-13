SCSU named one of nation’s most influential HBCUs

South Carolina State University has been ranked as one of the nation’s most influential historically Black colleges and universities over the last two decades by Academic Influence, an organization that ranks education institutions using web data.

“This distinction says to the public what our alumni have always known – that South Carolina State University produces quality graduates who go on to affect critical sectors around the world,” S.C. State President James E. Clark said. “Our alumni have great successes in business, professional athletics, education, the military, the judiciary and even the halls of Congress.

“Everywhere you look, you will find leaders and influencers who got their start at S.C. State,” Clark said.

HBCUs were largely established between the end of slavery in 1865 and the passage of the Civil Rights Act in 1964 to create opportunities in higher education for African Americans. At a time when colleges in the South refused their admission and others had rigid quotas, HBCUs emerged to advance educational, professional and economic interests among the underserved population.