SCSU named HBCU Institutional Leader by Fulbright program

“We are proud to accept the designation of Fulbright HBCU Institutional Leader, as it reflects SC State’s commitment to ensuring diversity and expanding learning beyond traditional paths,” Luke said. “The university makes concerted efforts to keep faculty and students informed of the important opportunities afforded by the Fulbright Program.”

Acting Assistant Secretary of State for Educational and Cultural Affairs Matthew Lussenhop praised the designated institutions, stating, “Congratulations to this year’s 20 Fulbright Historically Black College and University Institutional Leaders. We salute you and your institutions for your engagement with the Fulbright Program, and for your commitment to providing life-changing opportunities to students, faculty, and administrators. HBCU participation is critical to fully representing the diversity of the United States through the Fulbright Program. Fulbrighters from HBCUs carry their identities and school pride with them abroad, allowing people from other countries to learn about these accomplished individuals and about this dynamic group of American institutions and their distinguished legacy. Foreign Fulbrighters hosted by an HBCU return home with new knowledge, an appreciation of the United States, and a broadened perspective on America.”