SCSU, MUSC to provide COVID-19 vaccine April 20

S.C. State will be partnering with the Medical University of South Carolina to provide the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Smith Hammond Middleton Memorial Center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 20.

Parking will be located beside SHM near the softball field. Participants should take the sidewalk in front of SHM to the entrance near Staley Hall and then exit nearest their vehicle once complete.

Please find the registration link at https://muschealth.org/vaccine-b2b.

For more information, contact Ken Davis at ken.davis@scsu.edu.

