SCSU mourns passing of retired theatre director

“Just about all the students who were in my program were great kids anyway,” Mundy said in the interview. “They brought a lot to the program. They brought a lot of themselves. They were talented. They were eager. They were ambitious. So they made my job easy.”

Some students -- such as Javon Johnson, who stars in Tyler Perry’s “The Oval” on BET -- went onto successful acting careers. Graduates from the SCSU drama program are now leaders in such theatre programs as North Carolina A&T and Florida A&M universities. They are shaping theatre in such organizations as the Actor’s Equity Association, the Black Theatre Network, and the National Association of Speech and Dramatic Arts.

But Mundy was equally proud of those in other fields of study who came through the drama program.

“I was fortunate enough to have people who were successful in the military, successful teachers, successful artists who have done well and continue to do well,” Mundy said in the video.