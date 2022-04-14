 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SCSU mourns loss of senior

Amya Carr

Carr

 SCSU

A South Carolina State University senior died on Wednesday, spokesperson Sam Watson said.

Amya Carr, 21, was a communications major and a member of S.C. State’s dance team, the Champagne Dancers.

Carr, a Columbia native, was also a member of the Dr. Emily England Clyburn Honors College, Watson said.

He noted campus police “are not treating it as a foul play or a suspicious death.”

“The S.C. State campus community offers Amya’s family our deepest condolences,” Watson said.

Services and a campus remembrance will be announced, he added.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

