SCSU mourns loss of senior

A South Carolina State University senior died on Wednesday, spokesperson Sam Watson said.
Amya Carr, 21, was a communications major and a member of S.C. State’s dance team, the Champagne Dancers.
Carr, a Columbia native, was also a member of the Dr. Emily England Clyburn Honors College, Watson said.
He noted campus police “are not treating it as a foul play or a suspicious death.”
“The S.C. State campus community offers Amya’s family our deepest condolences,” Watson said.
Services and a campus remembrance will be announced, he added.
