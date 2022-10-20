SCSU mourns loss of Orangeburg Massacre survivor Bobby Eaddy

South Carolina State University joins the family of the late alumnus Bobby Eaddy in celebrating his contributions to civil rights.

Eaddy died Saturday, Oct. 15, at age 72.

As a 17-year-old freshman at SC State College in 1968, Eaddy was among 28 young people who were wounded by gunfire from state police on the campus during a civil rights demonstration. In what is now known as the Orangeburg Massacre, three students -- Henry Smith, Samuel Hammond and Delano Middleton – were killed. Through the rest of his life, Eaddy carried in his chest the bullet that stopped an inch from his heart.

As a survivor, Eaddy was an award-winning public speaker who gave lectures and national media interviews about the demonstration. He addressed the campus community during the commemoration of the 47th anniversary of the Orangeburg Massacre in 2015.

Eaddy and his immediate family established the Orangeburg Project to help preserve the legacy of the Orangeburg Massacre.

“Bobby Eaddy experienced a trauma that few people could understand, yet he turned that experience into a force for enlightenment,” SC State President Alexander Conyers said. “We at SC State are forever in his debt for the courage and resolve he offered to generations, as well as for his dedication to his alma mater. He will be tremendously missed.”

As a student, Eaddy played football for the SC State Bulldogs and studied physical education with the aspiration of becoming a coach.

After college, Eaddy served eight years in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War era. He received the National Defense Service Medal, the Army Commendation Medal, Expert Rifleman Medal, and other recognitions. He was stationed in Germany; Ft. Benning, Georgia; and Ft. Hood, Texas. Eaddy had a successful career in sales and management after serving in the military and was continuously active in his community.

He remained connected to the university as an active member of the SC State University National Alumni Association.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Patsy Gilbert Eaddy, whom he met on the SC State campus when they were students, as well as sons Andre’ and Derran and daughter Latisha.

Visitation is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 24, at Rehoboth Baptist Church, 4646 Hard Scrabble Road, Columbia, South Carolina. A service will follow at noon. Arrangements are through JP Holley Funeral Home, Garners Ferry Road SE Chapel.