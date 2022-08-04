SCSU mourns loss of 23-year-old alumnus

South Carolina State University announced Thursday that it joins the family of recent graduate Dexter Diondre Lynah Jr. in mourning his sudden passing.

He died Saturday, July 30, at age 23.

Lynah was shot and killed at a Colleton County pool hall, according to abcnews4.com. A suspect is in custody.

A native of Walterboro, Lynah was a 2017 graduate of Colleton County High School.

He continued his education at S.C. State, where he received his bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering technology in May 2022.

Lynah was inducted into the Alpha Lambda Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc. He was a committee member for the Campus Activity Board.

As a Dr. Emily England Clyburn Honors College scholar, he received the Presidential Scholar Award for three consecutive years.

S.C. State said it offers Lynah’s family its deepest condolences.

Counseling services are available on campus by appointment only. Dr. Cherilyn Minniefield, director of the university's Counseling Center, suggests students call 803-536-7245, walk into the center or email her at claylo37@sest.edu to schedule an appointment.

Services for Dexter Lynah include:

• Visitation – Friday, Aug. 5, 3-7 p.m., Koger's Mortuary Service, 508 South Jefferies Boulevard, Walterboro

• Vigil service – Friday, Aug. 5, 7:30 p.m., family's residence, 2494 Sidney's Road, Walterboro

• Celebration of life – Saturday, Aug. 6, 11 a.m., Walterboro Christian Center, 320 Robertson Boulevard, Walterboro