SCSU lifts COVID-19 travel restrictions

South Carolina State University has lifted restrictions on university-related travel, both domestic and international, resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students and employees traveling internationally, however, must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The administration is urging all members of the campus community to be vaccinated. Visit the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control website to find vaccine distribution sites throughout the state.

S.C. State will resume normal operations, including campus residency and in-person classes, for the fall 2021 semester with precautionary measures in place.

Freshmen will move into residence halls Aug. 12, followed by returning students on Aug. 13.

Mandatory new student orientation will take place Aug. 13-17. Classes will begin Aug. 18.