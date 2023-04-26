South Carolina State University’s Miller F. Whitaker Library will host a National Library Week event from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Thursday, April 27 in the Barbara A. Vaughan Recital Hall of the Fine Arts Building.

Authors will discuss their books, articles or related publications. Individuals will be able to purchase signed copies of authors’ books following the presentations.

The authors and their books include:

• “44 Days of Being Humble” by Jekela S. Burgess

• “Everything Lemonade” by Alicia Collins

• “The Thompson Family: Untold Stories from the Past (1830-1960)” by Dr. Walter B. Curry Jr.

• “The Virtual Prison” by Whenda Penelope James

• “Contributions of Historically Black Colleges and Universities in the 21st Century” by Dr. LaToya N. Johnson and Dr. Frank C. Martin

Registration is required to attend: https://scsu.libwizard.com/id/29ff77fac5f614734227a4153e7b7740