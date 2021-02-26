SCSU joins IBM-HBCU Quantum Center

South Carolina State University has joined the IBM-HBCU Quantum Center, the nation’s first quantum education and research initiative for Historically Black Colleges and Universities aimed at driving quantum skills development and building a diverse and inclusive quantum workforce.
S.C. State is one of 10 newly added institutions that comprise the 23 HBCUs that have joined the center to date. As part of the IBM-HBCU Quantum Center, S.C. State will have access to IBM quantum computers on the cloud, as well as opportunities for joint collaboration on research, education and community outreach programs.
“This partnership with IBM is a golden opportunity for S.C. State and other HBCU institutions to advance learning in a cutting-edge sector,” SCSU President James E. Clark said. “This much-needed initiative will offer our students the necessary skills to compete in the modern work environment. Developing a qualified workforce is essential to our mission.
“S.C. State is proud to be among the first universities in the nation to take part in this historic step,” Clark said.
Established in September 2020, the IBM-HBCU Quantum Center is a multi-year investment designed to prepare and develop talent at HBCUs from all STEM disciplines for the quantum future. It emphasizes the power of community and focuses on developing students through support and funding for research opportunities, curriculum development, workforce advocacy, and special projects.
IBM continues to deliver on the Center’s goal to build a sustainable quantum research and education program by increasing the number of Black students educated in Quantum Information Science and Engineering, strengthening research efforts of faculty at HBCUs in QISE, providing opportunities for scholarships, fellowships and internships, and empowering HBCUs to lead in the quantum workforce and broader Black communities.
"IBM’s priority in launching the center is to support and facilitate quantum research and education for HBCU faculty and students as part of the growing quantum workforce,” said Dr. Kayla Lee, product manager for community partnerships, IBM Quantum. “We’re proud to continue building on the momentum of the founding institutions and looking forward to collaborating with South Carolina State University to build a quantum future.”
The 23 HBCUs participating in the Center were prioritized based on their research and education focus in physics, engineering, mathematics, computer science and other STEM fields.