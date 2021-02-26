SCSU joins IBM-HBCU Quantum Center

South Carolina State University has joined the IBM-HBCU Quantum Center, the nation’s first quantum education and research initiative for Historically Black Colleges and Universities aimed at driving quantum skills development and building a diverse and inclusive quantum workforce.

S.C. State is one of 10 newly added institutions that comprise the 23 HBCUs that have joined the center to date. As part of the IBM-HBCU Quantum Center, S.C. State will have access to IBM quantum computers on the cloud, as well as opportunities for joint collaboration on research, education and community outreach programs.

“This partnership with IBM is a golden opportunity for S.C. State and other HBCU institutions to advance learning in a cutting-edge sector,” SCSU President James E. Clark said. “This much-needed initiative will offer our students the necessary skills to compete in the modern work environment. Developing a qualified workforce is essential to our mission.

“S.C. State is proud to be among the first universities in the nation to take part in this historic step,” Clark said.